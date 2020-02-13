Wyoming Traffic Deaths Are Down So Far This Year

Traffic fatalities in Wyoming are down so far this year and state transportation officials want to keep it that way.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck, four people have died on the state's highways this year compared to 17 in 2019, nine in 2018 and 10 in 2017 to date.

"Last year, we experienced 27 more fatalities compared to just 120 crashes," said Beck. "Fortunately, we haven't had but four so far this year. I believe in a large part because we haven't had to deal with multiple fatalities per fatal crash."

"To be completely honest, I think a lot of motorists are driving more defensively," he added. "I think motorists are taking to the warning of don't drink and drive, wear your seat belt, don't drive distracted."

Wyoming finished 2019 with 147 traffic fatalities, 36 more than in 2018.

