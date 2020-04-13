Wyoming Traffic Has Significant Drop According to WYDOT

Since Gov. Mark Gordon has urged for Wyoming residents to stay at their home, drivers are traveling significantly less, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

A decrease in traffic on Interstate highways, non-interstate national highway systems and other roads has been reported by WYDOT since the week of March 18th, which also coincide with safety advisories due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Non-interstate national highway systems are leading the way with 35 percent less traffic during the week of March 18th, and 30 percent less traffic the following week. Interstates had a 27 percent drop off during the week of March 18th, and then a 32 percent decrease the following week.

While decreases in traffic are not uncommon at this time of year due to road closures from bad weather, Wyoming roads have remained open for the most part leading WYDOT Director and retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Luke Reiner to believe that the drop off in traffic was due to the response from Gov. Mark Gordon's advisory.

The significant decrease in traffic comes despite recent data from a national mobility tracking company that gave Wyoming poor marks in staying home and traveling less, which did not take into account the state's rural population and distances needed to travel to shop for essential items.

