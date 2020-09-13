Wyoming Trail Cam Captures Video of a Wolf Pack on the Prowl

Wyoming Game and Fish have trail cams all round the state. Not that long ago they placed one near a wolf den. They believed the pack would return at some point and their video proves they were correct.

You'll see all manner of wildlife on this trail cam video including a fox, bear and yes, many members of a wolf pack.

Here's how Wyoming Game and Fish described this project:

Large Carnivore Section personnel stationed a camera at a wolf den after the pack had moved from the site assuming the pack would revisit the den during their subsequent travels. The camera captured interesting behavior from both adult wolves (collared) and pups (uncollared) when they revisited the den, and also recorded the presence and behavior of 7 additional wildlife species.

I don't know the exact location of this den, but I suspected it could be Yellowstone's famous Wapiti wolf pack. The number of black wolves captured on this trail cam resembled the known members of Wapiti. They don't specify in the video so there's no way to know for sure.

I'm not sure how common it is for wolves to return to abandoned dens, but as NY Wolf shares, they do sometimes take over the abandoned dens of other animals.