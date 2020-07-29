Despite reporting 64 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest single-day total since the pandemic began, Gov. Mark Gordon says Wyoming is "trending pretty well compared to our piers in terms of total number of cases."

"According to CDC data, Wyoming is doing pretty well compared to many other states around the country," Gordon said during a press conference.

"The number of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people in Wyoming is the eighth lowest of any state in the country," he added. "Only Alaska has seen fewer COVID-19 deaths."

Gordon says Wyomingites ages 19 to 29 make up a large portion of the state's new COVID-19 cases, and hinted at the fact that he may have to close bars if "things get so far out of hand as they have in Florida, Arizona and Texas."

"We are starting to move up pretty aggressively and that's very concerning," said Gordon. "I sincerely thank those Wyoming citizens who are taking action to keep our businesses open by voluntarily wearing a mask when you can't socially distance."

As of July 28, Wyoming has recorded 2,136 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, 453 probable cases and 26 deaths.

