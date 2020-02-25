Wyoming Trooper Recovering After Jackknifed Semi Hits Patrol SUV

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle was hit on U.S. 212 west of Colony Monday.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the trooper was stopped on the shoulder finishing up with a previous crash when an eastbound semi jackknifed and rear-ended his SUV.

"The trooper, who was in the driver’s seat, was knocked unconscious," said Beck. "A passing motorist who witnessed the crash stopped and called for assistance using the trooper’s radio."

The trooper was taken to Monument Health in Spearfish, South Dakota, but Beck says "he's been released and is back home."

The trooper's K9 partner, who was inside the SUV when it was struck, and the semi driver were not injured in the crash.

Beck says the semi driver was cited for careless driving.

