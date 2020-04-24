Wyoming Troopers Seeing Less Traffic, Higher Speeds

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has a message for drivers -- please slow down!

"During this COVID-19 pandemic we are seeing less traffic on Wyoming highways, but we are seeing higher speeds -- triple digit speeds," said Lt. Kyle McKay.

"We want you to know troopers are out taking enforcement action," he added. "So slow down, obey the speed limits and wear your safety belt."

Twenty-one people have died on Wyoming's highways so far this year. The patrol says speed was a possible contributing factor in 10 of those deaths.

​​