Wyoming Unemployment Claims Increased in November

According to information released from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, initial unemployment insurance claims increased in all industries in the state in November.

There were 2,715 initial Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims in November 2019, a 28.0% increase compared to November 2018. Initial claims increased in all industry sectors and most counties.

Over the year, initial claims rose from 2,121 to 2,715, an increase of 594 claims, or 28.0%. The greatest increases were seen in construction, mining, and trade, transportation, warehousing, & utilities.

Initial claims were up in 18 counties, with large percentage increases seen in Sublette (106.3%), Converse (105.6%), and Sweetwater (88.6%) counties. Initial claims for out-of-state claimants increased by 39.0%

Total continued weeks claimed increased from 10,644 to 11,878 (1,234 weeks, or 11.6%). The number of unique claimants increased by 14.8%, while the number of benefit exhaustees decreased by 10.8%.

Over-the-year increases in continued claims were seen in most goods-producing industries, including construction, mining, and manufacturing (138 or 54.3%). Continued claims decreased in most service-providing industries, most notably leisure & hospitality. Over-the-year increases were seen in 13 counties, including Natrona, Sweetwater, and Laramie counties. Continued claims for out-of-state claimants increased by 11.0%.

SOURCE: Wyoming Department of Workforce Services