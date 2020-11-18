Wyoming Vs. Utah State Football Game Canceled Due To COVID

For the second straight week, the University of Wyoming’s home football game has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Mountain West Conference announced Wednesday “that due to an upward trend of COVID-19 cases within the Utah State football program, the Aggies are unable to participate in the scheduled football game on Thursday, Nov. 19, at Wyoming. Therefore, the Mountain West is canceling the game and declaring it a no contest. There is no plan to reschedule the game.”

This marks the second home game in as many weeks that UW has lost to COVID. Last Saturday’s game versus Air Force was canceled due to an uptick at the Air Force Academy and within their football team.

The Wyoming Cowboys haven’t played a game since their loss at Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 5, 34-24.

The Pokes next scheduled game is on Friday, Nov. 27 at UNLV. That game is slated for a 2 p.m., Mountain Time, start.