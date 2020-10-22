Wyoming Webcams Show Area Highways Have Snow and Black Ice

If you plan to be on area highways tonight, Wyoming webcams are showing that snow is making roadways slick.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne shared this status update tonight showing a webcam between Casper and Douglas.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation road conditions website is showing highways in central Wyoming being snow-covered in many areas with black ice also creating problems. Here are the current highways with black ice advisories as of this writing:

Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland

Between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26

Between Glenrock and Casper

Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd

Between Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd and Exit 227, WY 387

Between Exit 227, WY 387 and Exit 235, Tisdale Mtn Rd

If these are a part of your travel plans, be sure to check for the latest update from the WYDOT road conditions website.