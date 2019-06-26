Wyoming Whiskey Toasts Former Governor + Senator Clifford Hanson

Former Wyoming Governor and United States Senator Clifford Hanson will be honored with a new limited-release bourbon from Wyoming Whiskey next month.

Hanson was one of the most iconic politicians in Wyoming history, serving as Governor from 1963 to 1967 and in the U.S. Senate from 1967 to 1978. He was also a whiskey drinker who reportedly once said: "I don’t like bourbon, but my system requires it.”

The new bourbon will be named "Statesman" in Hanson's honor and will be available on July 1st. Only 275 cases will be shipped and each bottle will retail for $49.99, according to Wyoming Whiskey distiller Sam Mead, who also happens to be Hanson's great-grandson.

“The barrels selected for Statesman reflect the impact and influence Wyoming’s environment can have on you,” Mead told Buckrail. “In honoring my great grandfather, I chose barrels that were unique because of their depth and complexity, much like my great grandfather himself."

Hanson died in 2009 at the age of 97. His grandson Brad Mead is the co-founder and CEO of Wyoming Whiskey. Hanson was also the maternal grandfather of former Wyoming Governor Matt Mead.