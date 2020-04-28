Wyoming Will Allow Gyms, Barber Shops, Salons to Reopen May 1

Gyms, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday, provided they operate under specific conditions, as the state of Wyoming moves to ease restrictions implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These new orders start our process of getting this part of Wyoming’s economy up and running again,” Governor Gordon said in a news release Tuesday. “We have asked Wyoming citizens to make sacrifices over the past five weeks and they have responded. I want to thank these businesses for playing such an important role in our initial battle with COVID-19. Easing the restrictions on these businesses at this time is prudent and gets us one step closer to a return to normal.”

Gyms will have to limit the number of people in the facility and ensure their staff members wear face masks. Locker rooms will remain closed.

Individual personal training and group classes will be prohibited.

Child care centers and home daycares will be allowed to reopen or continue operating under specific conditions, including preventing more than 10 people from being in the same room at once.

Personal care services including barbershops, hair salons, massage services, and body art shops may also open Friday provided they follow restrictions including limiting the number of patrons, screening patrons and staff for symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19, requiring all to wear face coverings and eliminating waiting areas.

No business that has been closed is required to open Friday, and any which remain closed are still eligible for assistance through Small Business Administration programs.

Meanwhile, The public health order limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people has been extended through May 15.

Gordon's directive requiring anyone entering Wyoming to self-quarantine for two weeks remains in effect through Thursday, and an extension of that directive is currently under review, with a decision expected Wednesday.