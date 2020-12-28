Wyoming Woman Accused of Stabbing Man to Death on Christmas Eve

Authorities in Fremont County say a woman stabbed a man to death the evening of Christmas Eve.

According to a news release, Fremont County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence in Pavillion for a report that a man had suffered a severe chest injury.

When they arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to his chest, the release states.

Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Following an initial investigation, 39-year-old Pavillion area woman Bennilee Strock was arrested on recommended charges of second-degree murder.

Authorities say there's no evidence suggesting that anyone other than Strock was involved in the incident and there is no threat to the community.

No further details have been released. A mugshot of Strock was not immediately available.