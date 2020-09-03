Wyoming Woman Dies After Hydroplaning, Crashing Into Trees

A 42-year-old Wyoming woman has died following a rainy weather-related crash Saturday evening on Interstate 90.

The crash happened around 5:22 p.m. near milepost 176, about 10 miles west of Sundance.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Myriah Stinson was headed west when she began to hydroplane and lost control of her pickup.

The pickup spun off the interstate and collided with two large trees, cutting them in half, before hitting a third tree and coming to rest within a bundle of trees.

The patrol says Stinson was taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, but her injuries proved fatal, and she passed away on Monday.

