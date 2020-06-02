Wyoming Woman Dies in Sunday Rollover Crash Near Ranchester

A Wyoming resident is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday in Sheridan County.

Leasa Williams, 49, died despite wearing her seat belt, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Williams was driving a Ford Explorer southbound on WY 345 at 4:30 a.m. when, near milepost 11, the vehicle drifted off the highway to the right, then re-entered the roadway to the left.

Williams overcorrected, causing the vehicle to go into a slide. The Explorer went off the highway to the right, where the driver's side of the Ford hit the guardrail. The impact caused a section of the vehicle to be torn away.

Once the Ford separated from the guardrail, it rolled three to four times. Williams was partially ejected as the vehicle rolled.

Driver inattention is being investigated as a contributing factor.

The road surface was dry and weather was clear at the time of the crash.