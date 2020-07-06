Wyoming Woman Has Been Off-The-Grid for 6 Years (and Loving It)

Ever thought of leaving society behind and minimizing your life? This Wyoming woman has been living off-the-grid for 6 years and loving it.

It always makes me laugh a little bit when I come across "off-the-grid" stories on the internet. It's weird to see someone who has removed themselves from the hustle and bustle of the modern world trending online. That's exactly what happened here when I came across the story of a western Wyoming woman named Ariel on Digg. This is her story.

The Exploring Alternatives YouTube channel described a bit of Ariel's story:

Ariel has been homesteading and living off-grid in a 24'x8' tiny house for 6 years! She grows, forages and preserves as much of her own food as possible, she cuts her own fire wood, carries her own water, generates electricity with solar, and cooks with propane.

I love tiny homes and was impressed with how she was able to squeeze her life into such a small space. It's very smart how she is completely self-sufficient with her own homegrown food sources with natural water collection. She is using her access to the sun's natural light to power a solar panel which gives her modern amenities like a laptop, etc.

Ariel did admit that she still does occasionally go to a grocery store, but she doesn't really have to. No rent. No bills. Her tiny home is paid off and she has easy access to backpacking and exploring the mountains of Wyoming.

As much as I think I'd love this lifestyle with my family, I don't think we could pull it off. Could you?