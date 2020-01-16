Wyoming Women March 2020 is Saturday in Cheyenne

The fourth annual Wyoming Women March is planned for Saturday, January 18, 2020, in downtown Cheyenne.

"This is an INCLUSIVE march, and EVERYONE who supports women's rights are welcome," organizers say.

As in the past, the event will be held in conjunction with similar events across the country. The march will start at 10:00 AM Saturday. Participants will march from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza.

"On January 18, 2020, we will unite again for the Women’s March on Wyoming. We continue to stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our state and country," Organisers said on Facebook.

The forecast for Saturday in Cheyenne says to expect a sunny, but chilly day.

At the 2019 march in Cheyenne, Cheyenne Police estimated the crowd at around 500 people, roughly the same number as turned out for the 2017 Wyoming Women's March in Cheyenne

More information on the Cheyenne march can be found on it's Facebook page here