Wyoming WWII Hero Jack Darnell Wins Thomas Jefferson Award

One of Wyoming's last surviving War World II veterans just received another award. Nearly 75 years after he earned a Purple Heart, longtime Jeffrey City resident Jack Darnell was recently honored by the National Weather Service with their Thomas Jefferson Award.

The Marine Corps veteran was awarded a Purple Heart after being injured in combat during the Battle of Iwa Jima in 1945. Darnell has continued to serve his country and community in the decades since.

In 1988, he volunteered as a citizen weather observer for the National Weather Service in Riverton, providing daily updates for Jeffrey City and the surrounding area. Last month, Darnell was chosen as one of five recipients for the Jefferson Award, which is given to the best cooperative weather observers in the country each year.

"Mr. Darnell has a spirit of service that lives in his soul," National Weather Service Riverton meteorologist Chris Jones told Oil City News. "We are grateful for his lifelong service to our nation, not just as a COOP observer.”

