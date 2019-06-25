Wyoming’s $20 Million ‘Holy Cow Ranch’ Hits The Auction Block

Got an extra $20 million burning a hole in your pocket? Here's your chance to buy one of Wyoming's most expensive properties. The Holy Cow Ranch will hit the auction block next month.

Nestled in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains 12 miles from downtown Sheridan, the 3,900-acre ranch features a 10-bedroom main cabin, equipped with stone fireplaces, floor-to-ceiling windows, an indoor pool house and sauna, old west saloon, movie theater, game room, office, gym, barn, five guest cabins, a ranch manager's residence, tennis courts, several fishing ponds, a creek, and access to 1,200 miles of trails bordering the Bighorn National Forest.

"The auction of Holy Cow Ranch presents the opportunity to own a truly impressive range of some of North America’s most beautiful landscapes,” auctioneer Bruce Garber said in a press release.

The online auction will be held from July 23rd to July 26th. The property was recently listed at $23.5 million.