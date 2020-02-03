Wyoming’s 6-Man Shootout Roster and Coaches Announced

The roster for the Wyoming All-Stars in the Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man Shootout was released on Monday.

The game is set for June 6, 2020, in Chadron, NE. Wyoming defeated Nebraska in last year's game, 52-50, with a hail mary on the game's final play. The Cowboy State leads the series, 5-3.

Wyoming’s roster includes nine players that participated in the Class 1A 6-Man state championship game and 12 All-State players.

State Champion Little Snake River leads the way with six players on the roster. H.E.M. and Hulett have three apiece. Guernsey-Sunrise is the only school with two, while Burlington, Meeteetse, Saratoga, and St. Stephens are represented by one player.

Jack Cobb, coach of the state champion Rattler, will serve as head coach. He will be assisted by Little Snake River assistant coach Sam Weeldreyer, H.E.M. head coach Zack Scott, St. Stephens head coach Billy Brost, and H.E.M. assistant Clif Jones.

Three alternates were chosen in case someone can’t play in the game. They are Hulett’s Logan Kromarek, Meeteetse’s Kaden Redding, and St. Stephens’ Trenton Friday.

The game is for graduated seniors only. Players are nominated by their coaches. The head coach of Team Wyoming is the head coach of the team that wins the previous year's Class 1A 6-Man state championship. That coach selects his assistants and the staff chooses the players among those that are nominated.

Here is the roster:

Jarom Davidson – Burlington

Alex Delgado – Guernsey-Sunrise

Preston Elmore – Guernsey-Sunrise

Conor McGraw – H.E.M.

Shane McGraw – H.E.M.

Brandon Reeves – H.E.M.

Dalton Butler – Hulett

Dawson Butler – Hulett

Jhett Letellier – Hulett

Wyatt Duncan – Little Snake River

Tony Enriquez – Little Snake River

Karter Evans – Little Snake River

Oscar Herrera – Little Snake River

Riggen Myers – Little Snake River

Taylor Otte – Little Snake River

Asa Eldredge – Meeteetse

Menphis Smith – Saratoga

Salem Ynostrosa – St. Stephens