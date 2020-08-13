Wyoming’s Best Hidden Gem Isn’t Exactly ‘Hidden’

Have you visited this place?

When it comes to traveling, I'm not too proud to go to the touristy places. I grew up in a tiny tourist town and I know how valuable a visiting dollar can be. However, there is something to be said about those hidden gems. You know, the places off the beaten path. The places that don't always get the attention they deserve or you need a local to tell you about them.

The best kept secrets, if you will.

I recently stumbled upon a list of the best hidden gems in each state. Now, many of these places are hot spots for tourist, but I wouldn't be surprised to hear that some of us haven't been to them either. Not everyone plays tourist in their own town or state, but I highly recommend it.

Of all the things to choose from in the state of Wyoming, the writers chose Devils Tower National Monument.

I'm not saying this magnificent formation is not worthy of such distinction, I just giggled a bit when I saw it because it's not exactly... hidden. In fact, it's hard to miss. And if anyone has seen Close Encounters of the Third Kind I'm sure they've already made a special trip to the Cowboy state just to get a good look at it.

It's one of the things we are known for, right?

For what it's worth, hidden or not, if you haven't visited it before (like me) you should go.