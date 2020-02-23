Wyoming’s Brody Cress Wins Saddle Bronc in San Antonio

Hillsdale native Brody Cress went from winning the wild-card round to a wild spur out Saturday night in the San Antonio bronc riding finals matched with 'Womanizer' for 90.5 points to win the champion's buckle and nearly $25,000. The young Wyoming native who is obtaining a master's degree at Tarleton State University is the only man in the history of his hometown rodeo - Cheyenne Frontier Days - to 'three-peat' that event. Cress drew well at San Antonio and fought a memorable battle in the home city of The Alamo.