Wyoming’s Chancey Williams to Open for Toby Keith this Summer

Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band will be busy this summer as it's been announced they will be opening up for country legend Toby Keith.

Chancey announced this dates with Toby Keith through his official website and this recent Facebook post.

This is not the first time that Chancey Williams and Toby Keith have worked together if you remember that time a few years ago when Chancey joined Toby on-stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Exciting times indeed for our friend Chancey Williams. You can keep up with the latest of what he's up to through his official Facebook page.