Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 127

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported that 13 more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths of an older man from Campbell County, an older man from Carbon County, two women and a man from Fremont County, three older women and two older men from Laramie County and three older women from Natrona County bring the state's COVID-19 death toll to 127.

Deti says it's unclear if two of the 13 were hospitalized, but five were and six were not. She says at least eight of the individuals had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 16,442 lab-confirmed cases and 2,800 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 9,522 lab-confirmed cases and 1,576 probable cases have recovered.