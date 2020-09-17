Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 49

The number of Wyoming residents killed by the coronavirus has risen by three, the Wyoming Department of Health said Thursday.

Agency spokeswoman Kim Deti says the recent deaths of three older men from Goshen, Natrona and Park counties bring the state's COVID-19 death toll to 49.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 3,866 lab-confirmed cases and 700 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 3,369 lab-confirmed cases and 602 probable cases have recovered.

