Wyoming’s Craig Bohl Gets Contract Extension

The Wyoming Cowboys head football coach Craig Bohl has received a contract extension through the 2024 season.

Bohl was hired away from North Dakota State before the 2014 season and is currently in his seventh season with Wyoming as they’re preparing for their home opener of the 2020 season against Hawaii. The contract extension for Bohl comes on the heels of four consecutive bowl-eligible seasons.

Over the past four seasons, the Cowboys have gone 30-22 with a share of the Mountain Division title within the Mountain West Conference as Bohl led the Pokes to their only appearance in the Mountain West championship back in 2016.

UW Athletic Director Tom Burman had plenty of praise for the head coach with regards to the contract extension:

Craig has done an outstanding job building our football program into one of the best in the Mountain West Conference over the past six seasons...I felt it was important for the continued success of our program to extend Coach Bohl’s contract. With this one-year extension, it will enable our coaching staff to continue to recruit at a very high level as they have been, and it sends a message to our current players and potential recruits that our program is going to be strong for years to come.

Bohl is currently the second highest paid head coach in the Mountain West Conference and is set to make $1.5 million this season.

Despite dropping their season opener to Nevada in overtime, the Cowboys are looking for their fifth bowl game appearance in the past six seasons which would be a first in the history of the football program.