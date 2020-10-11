Wyoming’s Cutest Furbaby Contest Rules

The following rules apply to Townsquare Media of Cheyenne and Laramie's Cutest Furbaby, running from October 12, 2020, through October 25, 2020.

1. No Purchase Required to Enter or Win

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media, Inc. Giveaways (the "Giveaways") are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 18 years of age or older. Winner must provide valid photo identification. Employees of Townsquare Media, their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively "Giveaway Entities") and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.

3. Sponsor: The sponsor of the Contest is Townsquare Media, Inc. (the "Sponsor") with offices at 240 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830 and Cheyenne Dog Food Company, 801 W Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

4. Agreement to Official Rules: Participation in the Giveaway constitutes entrant's (or his or her parent or legal guardian if the entrant is under the legal age of majority in their home state) full and unconditional agreement to and acceptance of these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are final and binding. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein.

5. Entry Period: The contest will begin at 12:00:01 AM MST on October 12, 2020 and conclude at 11:59:59 PM MST on October 25, 2020. A grand prize winner will be selected on or about October 26, 2020 and contacted via phone or e-mail.

6. Entry: To enter the “Cutest Furbaby Contest”, contestants must complete an online entry form and submit a pet photo via an online entry form via the free King FM app, the free106.3 Cowboy Country app, the free KGAB app, the free Laramie Live app, the free Y95 Country app or the free 1290 KOWB app. All entries must be submitted during the Entry period outlined above. A completed form will result in one (1) entry. Limit one (1) entry per household. Incomplete entries will be discarded. Sponsors are not responsible for incomplete, incoherent, lost, damaged, misdirected, or otherwise illegible submissions. The use of any agencies or automated software to submit entries will void all entries submitted by that person. All entries become the property of Townsquare Media Inc and may be used for promotional purposes without compensation in perpetuity.

7. Voting: At the conclusion of the Entry Period, a panel of three (3) Sponsor judges will select fifteen (15) “Cutest Furbaby” finalists from all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries received. Entries will be selected based on originality, quality, and overall ‘cuteness’. The decision of the judges is final.

Fifteen (15) “Cutest Furbaby” finalist photos as determined by Sponsor judges will be displayed on kingfm.com, 1063cowboycountry.com, kgab.com, laramielive.com, y95country.com, and kowb1290.com for public voting. Public voting will begin at 12:00:01 AM MST on October 22, 2020 and conclude at 11:59:59 MST on October 25. The use of any agencies or automated software to intentionally alter the outcome of the contest or voting will result in disqualification. In the event a finalist is disqualified, an alternate finalist will not be selected and the public voting period will continue as outlined above. Townsquare Media reserves the right to cancel the contest at any time in the event of fraudulent voting practices or any unforeseen electronic disruption of the contest. If the voting cannot continue as intended, prizewinners will be selected at random from all eligible finalists. All judge’s decisions are final.

8. Winner Requirements: All winners will be required to complete and return an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release (the "Affidavit/Release") within seven (7) days of being notified. If a potential winner fails to sign and return the Affidavit/Release within the required time period, an alternate entrant will be selected in his/her place from entries received. Prizewinners must complete a W-9 and contest release form and provide valid photo identification with proof of residence.

9. Prizes: A single finalist with the most votes during the public voting period will be selected as the “Cutest Furbaby Prizewinner”. In the unlikely event of a tie, a final decision will be made by Sponsor judges.

• Grandprize winner: a $250 gift card and gift basket from Cheyenne Dog Food Company

Cheyenne Dog Food Company gift cards may be redeemed at Cheyenne Dog Food Company 801 W Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

No cash or other substitution may be made, except by the Sponsor, who reserves the right to substitute a prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the prize is not available for any reason as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion. The winners are responsible for any taxes and fees associated with receipt or use of a prize.

10. General Conditions: In the event that the operation, security, or administration of the Giveaway is impaired in any way for any reason, including, but not limited to fraud, virus, or other technical problem, the Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, either: (a) suspend the Giveaway to address the impairment and then resume the Giveaway in a manner that best conforms to the spirit of these Official Rules; or (b) award the prizes at random from among the eligible entries received up to the time of the impairment. The Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to disqualify any individual for any reason whatsoever, including but not limited to individuals it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Giveaway or to be acting in violation of these Official Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. Any attempt by any person to undermine the legitimate operation of the Giveaway may be a violation of criminal and civil law, and, should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. The Sponsor's failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of that provision. In case of a dispute as to the owner of an entry, entry will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the screen name from which the entry is made. The authorized account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. The Sponsor reserves the right to alter, amend, cancel, postpone or adjust the Giveaway at any time including method of entry and contest dates.

11. Release and Limitations of Liability: By participating in the Giveaway, entrants (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) agree to release and hold harmless the Sponsor and Giveaway Entities from and against any claim or cause of action arising out of participation in the Giveaway or receipt or use of any prize, including, but not limited to: (a) unauthorized human intervention in the Giveaway; (b) technical errors related to computers, servers, providers, or telephone or network lines; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors in the administration of the Giveaway or the processing of entries; or (f) injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from entrant's participation in the Giveaway or receipt of any prize. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) further agrees that in any cause of action, the Sponsors' and Giveaway Entities' liability will be limited to the cost of entering and participating in the Giveaway, and in no event shall the Sponsor or the Giveaway Entities be liable for attorney's fees. Entrant (and parent/legal guardian if entrant is a minor) waives the right to claim any damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, punitive, consequential, direct, or indirect damages.

Winner agrees to accept the grand prize ‘as-is’. The station is not the manufacturer or distributor of the prize. With respect to any claims that the winner may now have, or that he/she may subsequently acquire as a result of the possession and/or use of the prize, the winner acknowledges and agrees that he/she shall look solely to others in the chain of production and distribution of the prize to the exclusion of the station and any sponsors of the contest.

The station makes no warranties of any kind with respect to the prize, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Station hereby expressly disclaims any and all such warranties.

12. Disputes: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Giveaway or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in Wyoming. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, entrant's (and parent/legal guardian's if entrant is a minor) rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the Sponsors in connection with the Giveaway, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Wyoming, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of Wyoming or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than Wyoming.

13. Giveaway Results: To request the name of the winners, send a separate, self-addressed stamped envelope (stating the specific Giveaway you are requesting the winners for) to Townsquare Media of Chyenne,1912 Capitol Ave Suite 300, Cheyenne, WY 82001 ATTN: Cutest Furbaby. Requests must be received within thirty (30) days from the end date of the applicable contest.

14. Uploading Media: If the contest includes uploading media – including but not limited to pictures, videos or audio – entrant gives Townsquare Media, Inc. unconditional license to use such pictures, video or audio without limitation.