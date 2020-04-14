Wyoming’s Elk Herds Are Beginning Their Spring Migration

In Wyoming, there are lots of ways that Mother Nature lets us know that Spring is on the way.

For me, it's the first morning where I can hear the Meadow Larks singing.

For others, it's the green grass and flowers beginning to bloom.

For our beloved hunters, it's the annual Spring Migration of our massive Elk herds that truly shows that warmer weather is on its way.

Peter Mangolds, a biological technician at Yellowstone, shared this video of the annual Spring Elk Migration.

Isn't it amazing?

This footage was taken at the Elk Refuge near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Not only is it cool to take a look at how these animals work in a herd to accomplish this feat of nature, it's a good reminder to be extra watchful while driving Wyoming's highways this time of year.