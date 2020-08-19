Wyoming’s Favorite Fast Food Fries Come From a Taco Place

Fries can sometimes be the reason why we pick one fast food place over another. At Wyoming's favorite fast food fry pick, the fries there were the fast food chain's most successful product launch in its history.

A recent study from the publication Spruce researched each state's favorite fast food french fries using Google Trends. In Wyoming's case, their favorite fries came from a place known for their tacos...and lots of other delicious menu items, but they have the word 'Taco' in their name, so you can still consider them a taco place. Taco Bell is what I'm referring to and it seems that Wyoming prefers their 'Nacho Fries' over all other fast food fries.

Nacho Fries from Taco Bell are an amazing pick and they have been a reason why I've picked Taco Bell to go eat from over all other options. They're so popular and in demand that the fast food franchise only serves them on their menu for a limited time throughout the year. Personally, I can't say that I disagree with this pick. Good call, Wyoming.

As for the rest of the country, the most popular fast food fries seems to be McDonald's, which is not a surprise. In 16 states, McDonald's were the favorite. Traditionally, they've also been really good and they've been a fast food staple. When I was a kid, I used to go to McDonald's just to order their fries so I get it. Burger King and Taco Bell tied for second in terms of having the most states prefer their fries with six states each. Wyoming seems to be only state on the western side of the country to prefer Taco Bell's Nacho Fries (at least in the contiguous states anyway, Alaska also likes them).

In the same study, each fries style was also researched and it turns out that Wyoming prefers Tater Tots. Does that count? How can tots be fries? When I go to Sonic, they always ask if I want tots or fries. I'm not sure about that one. Waffle fries were the most popular overall, being a favorite in nine states. And if you divide it up by region where Wyoming is part of the West, both Curly Fries and Cheese Fries were the favorites of our region.

Really, all of them are good. Fries are fantastic! Although I'm definitely anticipating the next time Taco Bell has their Nacho Fries back on their menu.