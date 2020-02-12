Wyoming’s Favorite Wine to Drink on Valentine’s Day

We all celebrate Valentine's Day in our own way, and whether you're out with your special someone, spending it with friends, or just by yourself, there's a chance you're indulging in one of your favorite wines. Here's the best one for that particular day.

The Daring Kitchen has done the leg work and figured out which wine is the most popular in each state by using Google Trends from February 1st until now. The flavors aren't detailed and remain general, but they broke it down to each general flavor such as Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah, and Chardonnay.

Out of those options, if you had to guess, what do you think would be the pick for Wyoming?

It turns out, Wyoming's favorite is Riesling. That particular wine happens to be a favorite of the entire region as Colorado, Utah, Nebraska, and Kansas also picked it as their favorite for Valentine's Day.

To break down the entire country's selection, Riesling is liked by a total of 14 states, Merlot had the most states favoring it with 16 states, Pinot Grigio was also a favorite of 14 states, and Cabernet and Pinot Noir were both favorites of two states. Hawaii's favorite is Chardonnay and Oregon's favorite is Syrah (weirdos).

Personally, I'm typically a fan of Pinot Grigio or Pinot Noir, but then again, I'll drink pretty much anything that's put in front of me. The question is do you agree with the statistics? Did they get the research right or does Wyoming have another preferred choice for Valentine's Day?