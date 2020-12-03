Wyoming’s First Lady Tests Positive for COVID-19

Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Mark Gordon tested positive for the virus last Wednesday, Nov. 25, and he and Jennie have been in quarantine together since Friday, Nov. 20, spokesman Michael Pearlman said.

Pearlman says the First Lady, who received news of the positive test result today, is only experiencing minor symptoms at this time.

He says Gov. Gordon has recovered and is nearly symptom free.

