Wyoming’s Hicks Selected as MW Defensive Player of the Week

Wyoming sophomore linebacker Charles Hicks was named the Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Hicks had four total tackles, which included two sacks and two tackles for loss, plus an interception in the Cowboys’ 31-7 victory over Hawaii last Friday.

His interception and return of 47 yards led to a Wyoming touchdown just four plays later. It extended the Pokes’ lead to 24-7 with just over eight minutes left in the game.

Hicks was part of a defense that held the Rainbow Warriors to 233 yards of total offense. That’s over 300 yards less than Hawaii had in their season-opening victory at Fresno State on Oct. 24.

This the first conference honor for Hicks. It marks the second straight week Wyoming’s had a conference player of the week after freshman kicker John Hoyland was selected as the MW Special Teams Player of the Week following UW’s game at Nevada game.

The Cowboys return to action on Thursday with the 112th edition of the ‘Border War’ against rival Colorado State. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. in Fort Collins. No fans are being allowed at the game. You can watch it on CBS Sports Network and listen to it on KOWB (AM 1290) or the KOWB app.

The Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week was San Jose State senior QB Nick Starkel. The Special Teams Player of the Week was Boise State senior kick returner, Avery Williams.