Wyoming’s Hoyland Earns MW Player of the Week Honor

Wyoming freshman placekicker John Hoyland was tabbed as the Mountain West Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

Hoyland accounted for 14 of Wyoming’s 34 points in their overtime loss at Nevada last Saturday.

He was 4-4 on field goals and 2-2 on PAT’s.

In the first game of his college football career, Hoyland made field goals from 27 and 36 yards in the first half. His third effort forced overtime, as Hoyland connected from 42 yards away with 23 seconds left.

He also made a 38-yard field goal in overtime to give the Pokes a 34-31 lead. That was their first of the game.

Hoyland is listed as the starter at placekicker on this week’s depth chart before Wyoming hosts Hawai’i on Friday night in Laramie. The game will start at 7:45 p.m.

Nevada QB Carson Strong was announced as the MW Offensive Player of the Week. Strong was 39-52 for 420 yards and four touchdowns in their win over UW.

The Defensive Player of the Week was San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald. He had eight total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in the Aztecs’ 34-6 win over UNLV last Saturday.