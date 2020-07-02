Wyoming’s Most Iconic Pie + Where to Get the Best Slice

As we gear up for Fourth of July, what's more "all-American" than pie?

My name is Jess and I'm a lover of pie. Aside from feeling like pie is the ultimate American dessert, I was raised in a tiny town that was known for its apple pie. In fact, we had an entire festival dedicated to apple pie. It's one of my favorite desserts, served warm or ice cold with a big dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.

*mouth starts to water*

This long holiday weekend there will certainly be pie in my house. Ok, I'm lying... there's already pie in my house. However, it's not Wyoming's most iconic pie so I may have to make another pie run. Food Network created a list of the "50 States of Pie" filled with popular and unique flavors.

Wyoming's top pie is rhubarb pie.

Wait, isn't rhubarb a vegetable? Kind of. It's welcomed in both fruit and vegetable circles. Legend has it that rhubarb arrived in Wyoming in the 1800s and is a cool-season crop which serves the Cowboy state well.

In pies, it's typically mixed with another fruit like blueberries, apple, or strawberry. Food Network says the best place to get rhubarb pie is at Cowboy Cafe. They did not specify which location so you can probably get a delicious slice in both Dubois and Sheridan. Have you had rhubarb pie?