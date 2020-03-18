Wyoming’s Newest COVID-19 Case Identified in Teton County

Wyoming's newest case of COVID-19 was announced late Wednesday in a Teton County man, bringing the state's total number of cases to 17.

That man, over the age of 60, contacted his healthcare provider due to flu-like symptoms and was evaluated via a telehealth visit before being tested for the virus.

The patient, according to a news release from St. John's Health, self-isolated after he became ill. He remains isolated while being monitored by health officials.

“Though this is our first case, we do not expect it will be our last. I encourage community members to stay vigilant with protective measures as we work together to minimize the spread of this illness in Teton County and the region,” said Travis Riddell, MD, Teton District Health Officer.''

The Wyoming Department of Health will lead the investigation into the man's contacts, who would also need to be monitored for symptoms and tested if necessary.

“We are hopeful that this individual will make a fast and full recovery, and our first priorities will be to ensure he receives the care he needs, to monitor his close contacts for symptoms, and to work closely with him to identify and evaluate other individuals who may have had exposure,” said Jodie Pond, Director of the Teton County Health Department.