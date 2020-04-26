Several states have been hit hard in the tourism department throughout the nation. Wyoming seems to be one of the more impacted states that took a hit.

WalletHub used data from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics to determine just how impacted each state has been from a lack of tourism due to Covid-19. From the decline in travel, an estimate of almost six million jobs in the U.S. will be lost by the end of April. Overall, Wyoming came in as the 15th most impacted state on the list.

One of the key factors used to determine the research was 'State Dependency on Travel & Tourism Industry', which Wyoming ranks as 9th in the country for. Other key categories used in the study ranked Wyoming in the top five states for 'Highest Share of Travel & Tourism Industry Generated GDP' (4th), 'Highest Share of Travel & Tourism-Related Industries' (4th), and 'Highest Travel & Tourism Consumer Spending Per Capita' (tied for 1st). The closing of our national parks during Covid-19 is a certain factor that played a big part in Wyoming's ranking on the list.

Hawaii, Montana, and Nevada finished at the top three states most impacted by their lack of tourism, while Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Arkansas were ranked as being the least impacted states. To check out where each state ranked, check out the map below.