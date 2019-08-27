Wyoming’s Pedro Mountain Fire Over 9,300 Acres, 10% Contained

A lightning-caused wildfire continues to grow in south-central Wyoming as firefighters prepare for increased fire activity in the coming days with rising temperatures and higher wind speeds.

The Pedro Mountain Fire was reported at 9,386 acres in size Tuesday morning with 10% containment. It began Saturday afternoon and is burning in sage, grass, juniper and pine stands.

Monday saw firefighting aircraft assisting ground crews as they held the fire and continued protecting threatened buildings.

Some 264 people are working to fight the fire. The response includes three hotshot crews, a type-two initial attack crew, 22 engines, five water tenders, four helicopters and two additional aerial resources.

Evacuations remain in place for Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road and Cardwell Ranch.

Having assessed the situation on Monday, firefighters on Tuesday were preparing to contend with weather conditions favorable to fire growth in the coming days.

"Crews and air support will stragegically allow the fire to slowly approach downhill from the higher, rocky areas in order to establish more 'back line' (burned vegetation) adjacent to the grass and sage-covered flats that can quickly carry fire," fire managers said in a news release. "This will provide for firefighters safety and allow crews to better protect structures when the predicted winds shift to out of the southwest in the next few days."

Natrona County Roa 291, also known as Kortes Road, is open to public travel. However, all western travel off 291 between Leo/Sage Creek and the Natrona County line is closed for public safety.

Property within the fire area is still being assessed by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the fire warden. A call-back list has been established for homeowners and landowners seeking details on the status of their property. The number to leave contact information is 307-324-2776.