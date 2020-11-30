Wyoming’s Snowy Range Ski Area Opens Friday and I Can’t Wait!

The cold is settling in. The snow is falling and sticking around, at the higher elevations at least. And hats and gloves are becoming a daily part of life in Wyoming.

Yes, winter is here, and along with scooping walks and bundling-up; it's time for winter fun! Snow on the ground means fun on the slopes. It's time to ski Wyoming and I want to get on the slopes.

I honestly didn't think that I'd be able to find a place to get into skiing that was so close. I had it in my head that I'd have to endure a traffic-plagued trek along I-25 into the heart of Colorado, take a week off from work, and lay down some serious money before I could lay down some fresh tracks in a gnarly fashion. OK, who am I kidding? I'm still working on getting out of the snowplow stage. But I'm on my way.

That's why I am so hyped that I can get on some amazing slopes at Snowy Range Ski Area just outside Laramie, Wyoming. They're opening for the season on Friday, December 4, 2020. I can't wait! After I get some warm-up hours in, I'll be ready to tackle the Calamity Jane trail. Or maybe even the Laramie!

Plus, they are ready for 2020 with COVID-19 policies and changes. Get all the info you need on their website: snowyrangeski.com/covid-19

Our biggest changes are in the lodge and in our ticketing process. We are requiring masks and social distancing outside (think lifelines etc.). We are requiring masks at all times in the lodge with the exception of sitting at a table while you eat or drink, standard restaurant guidelines apply. For lift access, we will NOT be selling tickets other than by reservations online, at least to start out the season. Please purchase in advance to guarantee your day. - Snowy Range