Wyoming’s Spring Turkey Hunting Season Extended to May 31st

The 2020 spring wild turkey hunting season has been extended to May 31st by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department thanks to an emergency rule from Gov. Mark Gordon.

The extension allows hunters to get back some time lost due to public health orders and restrictions from the Covid-19 crisis.

The wild turkey hunting season extension is applicable for all license types and allows for hunting in areas 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5.

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the extension will not have an unfavorable impact on the population of wild turkeys. Over 5,000 licenses for the spring hunt were also issued by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

While the season has been extended, it is important to note that hunters are being encouraged to continue practicing social distancing as well as good hygiene as they travel and also out in the field. All state and local health orders are still expected to be complied with by all hunters.