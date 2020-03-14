Wyoming’s Third Case of Covid-19 Identified in Sheridan County

A third case of the Coronavirus has been identified among state residents according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health.

The new case is an adult male and is a resident of Sheridan County. The press release from the WDH states that he is linked to a previously identified Sheridan Country case. The man was tested for the virus in Colorado, where he had been visiting.

The WDH is currently gathering more information as they continue to learn more about the man's exposure risk. They are also in the process of identifying and communicating to those who may have been in close contact with the patient. Those that were in close contact will be monitored for symptoms and tested, if needed.

This is a developing story and you can find out more about the Coronavirus at the link here, provided by the Wyoming Department of Health. Details about the virus from the CDC can also be found at the link here.