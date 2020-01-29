Wyoming’s Top Beers Come From Laramie, Sheridan & Jackson

It took me a little bit to come around on beer. I use to be a whiskey drinker exclusively, but thanks o the hard work of some people that bought me beer a few times, I've discovered a whole new world of great stuff to drink.

As I continue to explore the world of beer, I'm always on the lookout for great local flavors to add to the enjoyment of imbibing. Thanks to the folks at Thrillist, I've found three more brews to try. They did the leg work, by assembling a panel of experts, and found the top three beers in each state.

"Our criteria? We looked for the pioneers, beers that made history, paved the way for others to excel--and beers that are simply the most beloved in that state."

Wyoming's best beers, according to Thrillist, come from Wyoming breweries in Laramie, Sheridan, and Jackson.

Here are the Top Three Beers in Wyoming:

Black Tooth 1314 from Blacktooth Brewing Company, based in Sheridan.

This malty ale is made for Blacktooth's anniversary each year. "Though batches vary slightly, expect French toast-like maple and brioche notes, chased by a warming alcohol prickle at the finish."

Snake River Zonker Stout from Snake River Brewing, based in Jackson

The Thrillist beer panel says this stout is a "...testament to the pleasures of an adjunct-free, rich-and-roasty foreign export stout, redolent with deeply toasted barley and dark chocolate."

ALTitude Altbier from Altitude Chophouse, based in Laramie

Altitude is an award-winning staple in downtown Laramie. In fact, they won the World Beer Cup gold in 2018 for this Dusseldorf-style altbier. "It’s easy-drinking, but with enough malt complexity to keep each sip interesting," Thrillist says.