Wyoming’s Unemployment Claims Are Recovering 2nd Fastest in U.S.

Despite the national unemployment rate still in recovery from the ongoing pandemic, Wyoming's unemployment claims are recovering fast and among tops in the nation at doing so.

According to research from WalletHub, since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Wyoming now ranks 2nd in the nation for states' workforces having the quickest recovery from unemployment claims due to Covid-19.

While unemployment numbers are up everywhere in the nation, Wyoming seems to be able to minimize some of the damage given that some states numbers in unemployment seem astronomical in comparison. Wyoming's unemployment claims are up 180.36 percent (1,242) from this same last year (443), which is obviously very high, but in comparison to other states, it qualifies at the 2nd quickest recovery in that time period.

Wyoming's unemployment claims have also shot up by nearly 88 percent since the start of 2020, which is still the 7th best in the nation. By comparison, the worst state in that category is Florida, whose unemployment claims have increased by 2,702 percent. That's a far scarier number. To find out where other states rank in terms of unemployment recovery, check out the map below.