Wyoming’s Unemployment Claims Are Recovering 6th Fastest in U.S.

As the national unemployment rate is still in recovery from the ongoing pandemic, Wyoming's unemployment claims are recovering fast and among tops in the nation at doing so.

According to research from WalletHub, since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, since last week Wyoming now ranks 6th in the nation for states' workforces having the quickest recovery from unemployment claims due to Covid-19 and 9th overall since the start of the pandemic.

While unemployment numbers are up everywhere in the nation, Wyoming seems to be able to minimize some of the damage given that some states numbers in unemployment seem astronomical in comparison. Wyoming's unemployment claims are up 230.08 percent from this same last year, which is obviously very high, but in comparison to other states, it qualifies at the 6th quickest recovery in that time period. Oregon, Vermont, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Rhode Island were the only states recovering faster at this time of year.

Wyoming's unemployment claims are still up 17.67 percent since the start of 2020, which is still the 9th best in the nation. By comparison, the worst state in that category is Florida, whose unemployment claims have increased by 1336.16 percent. That's a far scarier number. To find out where other states rank in terms of unemployment recovery, check out the map below.