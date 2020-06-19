Despite the national unemployment rate being currently listed at 13.3 percent, Wyoming's unemployment claims are recovering fast and among the fastest in the nation at doing so.

According to research from WalletHub, since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Wyoming ranks 8th in the nation for states' workforces having the quickest recovery from unemployment claims due to Covid-19.

While unemployment numbers are up everywhere in the nation, Wyoming seems to be able to minimize some of the damage given that some states numbers in unemployment seem astronomical in comparison. Wyoming's unemployment rate for the month of May in 2020 was at 8.7 percent. Obviously, that's much higher than normal, but ranks as 7th best in the country.

Wyoming's unemployment claims have also shot up by nearly 81 percent since the start of 2020, which is still the 8th best in the nation. By comparison, the worst state in that category is Oklahoma, whose unemployment claims have increased by 1,828 percent. That's a far scarier number. To find out where other states rank in terms of unemployment recovery, check out the map below.

Hopefully, as more states loosen restrictions and more things open up across the nation, things will only continue to get better. That being said, Wyoming has definitely been able to hold its own since the Covid-19 crisis began.