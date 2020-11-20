Wyoming’s Weirdest Thanksgiving Tradition Is…Pork Chops?

Delish recently published a list of the "Craziest Thanksgiving Food Traditions In Each State". Their pick for Wyoming's weirdest Turkey Day staple is pork chops.

Really?

Evidently, some people in Wyoming prefer pork chops over turkey. It's on the internet, so it must true. In fact, General Mills released a similar list last year ranking the most popular Thanksgiving recipe searches in every state. Pork chops took the top spot in Wyoming.

Wyoming wasn't the only state with unconventional Thanksgiving traditions. In Texas, chicken spaghetti is a popular side dish. Family dinners in Nebraska often end with a dessert known as monkey bread. Ham and cheese pinwheels are a regional favorite in Kansas. Folks in Alabama love sausage balls. And, in Alaska, cinnamon rolls aren't just for breakfast, they're also a tasty Thanksgiving treat.

Another unusual dish is also found on Thanksgiving tables across Wyoming. Frog Eye Salad is made with fruit, marshmallows, pasta, and whipped cream. Luckily, there are no actual eyeballs in the recipe.