Wyoming junior running back Xazavian Valladay continues to add more preseason accolades to his resume.

On Friday, Valladay was named to the watch list for the 84th Maxwell Award, which is presented each year to the most outstanding player in college football.

Valladay led the Mountain West Conference in rushing and all-purpose yards in 2019. He ran for 1,265 yards, which was good for 18th in the country at 105.4 yards per game. Valladay averaged 124.08 all-purpose yards per game, which ranked 26th in the nation. He was a First Team All-MW selection by the conference’s head coaches and media last year.

Valladay ran for 100 yards or more in seven games, while he topped 200 or more, twice. That included a 204-yard running performance in Wyoming’s victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl. Valladay added three receptions for 91 yards, for a total of 295 all-purpose yards. He ran for one TD and had a TD catch in that game. For his efforts, Valladay was named to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team.

Earlier this week, Valladay was named to the 2020 Mountain West Preseason All-Conference Football Team. He’s also on the Doak Walker Award Watch List, which is given annually to the top running back in college football.

Since 1937, the Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year. It is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College who went on to become a well-known sportswriter and football official.

The winner of the 2020 Maxwell Award will be announced on Dec. 10, 2020, as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala hosted by Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on March 12, 2021.