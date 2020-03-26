WyoPreps Presents a Fan-Voted 2020 Girls State Tournament [POLLS]

Two weeks ago the Class 3A and 4A state basketball tournaments were supposed to take place in Casper.

That all changed with the Coronavirus pandemic around the world. The state tournament began, then was going to be closed to fans, and then was canceled altogether. The changes happened in a matter of a few hours.

WyoPreps wants the fans to choose who you think would be advancing. This weekend, we’ll be playing it out in a fan vote.

Now, the caveat with 3A and 4A girls is that Lyman and Cheyenne Central already won the only games that were officially played. WyoPreps is keeping those results. Who do you think wins the other three first-round games? Cast your vote below.

