WyoPreps Spotlight: Cheyenne Central’s Lawson Lovering

He’s one of the more imposing figures around Wyoming High School basketball, and he’s not even a senior yet. Lawson Lovering stands out.

WyoPreps.com is spotlighting student-athletes in various winter sports throughout the 2019-2020 season. This is a look at Cheyenne Central’s Lawson Lovering.

The junior big man is slightly more than 7’0 tall and has already verbally committed to the University of Colorado to play college basketball. He’s helped the Indians to a perfect 6-0 start this season. Lovering is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and one blocked shot per game. He’s shooting 78 percent from the field this season. That includes a pair of games where he’s already been perfect (100%) from the floor. Lawson also has 14 dunks in six games played to this point.

During an All-State sophomore season, Lawson averaged a team-high 15.9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He shot 60.5 percent last year and even went 7-12 (58%) from deep. Lovering led Cheyenne Central to an 18-10 record, which included a 1-2 mark at the state tournament. The Indians lost in the consolation championship by one point to Evanston.

WyoPreps’ David Settle had a chance a few weeks back to visit with Lawson Lovering. In the video above, they discussed the spotlight that’s been on him, particularly with his commitment back in November to CU. They also talked about the new season, this year’s Cheyenne Central team, his goals and team goals, playing for Coach Tagg Lain, and more.

The Cheyenne Central Indians are ranked first in the latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Boys’ Basketball Poll. We’d say he’s one to watch this season, but Lawson’s kind of hard to miss.