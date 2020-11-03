WyoPreps Spotlight Feature: Central’s Kira Brownell [VIDEOS]

A state runner-up last year, Cheyenne Central junior Kira Brownell will be vying for state championships in a couple of events at state swimming this week.

Brownell took second place in the 100 backstroke by 0.32 seconds and finished third in the 50 freestyle in 2019.

Now a year older and with a new coach, Brownell has her sights set on some big things. She is ranked in the top 11 of all swim events during this 2020 season.

Her main event is the 100 backstroke, where Brownell has the second-fastest time of 1:01.54. She had the top time until just last Friday. Brownell is also in the top-5 of the 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, and individual medley.

Brownell spoke to WyoPreps last week in the video above about how her year is going, her success in the 100 backstroke, why she likes that event, her passion for swimming, being instructed by her coach, Josh Bott, and the prospects for Central at the state meet, and more.

Coach Bott was also kind enough to give us some of his time. He spoke about this different 2020 season, getting ready to race in their first big meet of the year, trying to dethrone Laramie and his thoughts on Kira Brownell.

The Indians will be trying to win their first state championship since 2004. The Class 4A Girls’ State Swimming and Diving Championships are Thursday and Friday in Laramie.