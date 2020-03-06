Wyo’s Cowboy Ken is the Pokes’ Tournament Good Luck Charm

The Wyoming Cowboys basket team is on a Cinderella run at the Mountian West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. They started the tourney with an 80-74 win over Colorado State early this week. Then they rallied on Thursday for a 74-71 upset over Number 3 Nevada. Now they're just a couple wins away from going to the NCAA tournament.

Along for the entire ride is the world's number one Pokes fan Cowboy Ken A.K.A the Wyoming Barrel Guy! His dedicated support of the brown and gold in Las Vegas this week has caught the attention of the world.

CBS Sports talked to him live on national TV Thursday night. It's a great interview, Ken tells a bit of the Barrel Man's origin story and represents the fan spirt of Wyoming.

Cowboy Ken is becoming the good luck symbol of the Pokes tourney explosion. Aaron Torres from The Atlantic met him in Vegas Thursday and dubbed him the "story of the night."

"His name is Ken Koretos. By day he sells cars, and by night he answers to “Cowboy Ken” (although he insists that you can call him “Barrel Man” if you prefer). Cowboy Ken has been going to Wyoming football and basketball games since he was little, placing his hand just a few feet from the ground for extra emphasis. He guesses he’s been to about 1,000 Pokes games, first donning the barrel 35 years ago in honor of Tim McKernan, a Denver Broncos fan who wore similar attire. He adds that he once had 20 barrels but is down to “about four or five” after giving many away to charity." - The Atlantic

As the Cowboys head into game three of their 2020 Air Force Reserve MW Basketball Championship run on Friday (March 6) against Number 2 Utah State, Cowboy Ken, the Wyoming Barrel Man will be in the stands focusing all the good vibes of the Cowboy State to cheer on the boys on the hardwood.

Game time is 9:30 (MT) Friday. You can hear all the action live on the free Y95 Country mobile app. The game will also be on TV on CBS Sports Network.

