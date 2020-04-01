WyoTech Temporarily Closing Due to COVID-19

In response to COVID-19 and to remain in line with social distancing guidelines, WyoTech has decided to close their school until May 11.

During these unpredictable and unprecedented times, we’re doing our best to weigh common sense while protecting the well-being of our students and employees, which is always our top priority.

In an official statement, it was stated "Currently the State of Wyoming has put social distancing restrictions in place until April 17, per our Governor’s order. Prior to that order being issued, we had planned to start class April 6. That would run contrary to the restrictions in place, so we were faced with having to either modify our delivery model (i.e. move to online classes) or modify our schedule to mesh with the directives from the Wyoming Department of Health."

"The leadership at the school feels that moving to online delivery is not in the best interest of our students. We are a proud hands-on school who trains professionals for a hands-on industry. While online learning can be used effectively for theory, it is not a reasonable substitute for hands-on shop time," the statement continued.

They will have the registration on May 8, 2020.

